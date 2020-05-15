Surviving Without Sports 05/16/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Bob Gibson is the St. Louis Cardinals career leader in wins with 251. The only other hurler to win at least 200 games as a Cardinal is Jesse Haines with 210.

2. Kenneth “Buzz” Shaw is the No. 13 all-time scorer in Illinois State basketball history with 1,396 points from 1957-61. Shaw later became president of Syracuse University.

3. Gordie Howe is the NHL career leader in games played with 1,767. Mark Messier came up just 11 short before retiring at 1,756.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

