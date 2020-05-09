Surviving Without Sports: 3 fact

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Seven NFL players have rushed for 2,000 yards or more in a season: Eric Dickerson (2,105), Adrian Peterson (2,097), Jamal Lewis (2,066), Barry Sanders (2,053), Terrell Davis (2,008), Chris Johnson (2,006) and O.J. Simpson (2,003).
2. Denny Hamlin has won three of the past five Daytona 500 races, including each of the last two years.
3. Bloomington’s Dwayne Ware uncorked the longest punt in state football playoff history with an 86-yard boot in a 1987 Class 5A quarterfinal game.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
