Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts about life without sports
As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The first pro quarterback to reach 3,000 yards passing in a season was Frank Tripucka of Denver with 3,038 yards in 1960.

2. Alexandra “Zam” Mogill tossed 19 no-hitters for Streator softball from 1981-84.

3. The Pantagraph area record for baseball coaching wins at one school is held by Bill Zeman, who posted 693 victories at Roanoke-Benson from 1979-2014.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

