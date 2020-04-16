Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts about life without sports

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The first pro quarterback to reach 3,000 yards passing in a season was Frank Tripucka of Denver with 3,038 yards in 1960.
2. Alexandra “Zam” Mogill tossed 19 no-hitters for Streator softball from 1981-84.
3. The Pantagraph area record for baseball coaching wins at one school is held by Bill Zeman, who posted 693 victories at Roanoke-Benson from 1979-2014.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!