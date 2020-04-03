Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts about why we love sports

×
As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle is the World Series record holder for most career home runs with 18.
2. Two pitchers have hit two World Series home runs: St. Louis’ Bob Gibson and Baltimore’s Dave McNally.
3. The oldest player to appear in a Super Bowl is Indianapolis kicker Matt Stover at 42 years, 11 days.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
