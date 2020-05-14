Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for Thurday

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Martin Brodeur is the all-time NHL leader in goaltender wins with 691.
2. Eyad Salem’s 92 receptions in 2009 is a single-season record for Illinois State.
3. Major league baseball’s 500-home run club is 27 players strong. Among those not to reach that milestone are Lou Gehrig, Stan Musial, Fred McGriff and Dave Winfield.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
