Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The last time Illinois and Illinois State played in college basketball was 2011 in Cancun with the Illini prevailing, 63-59. The schools last squared off within the state in 2004 in Champaign. Illinois also won that contest, 80-73, in overtime.

2. Lincoln native Brian Cook is the No. 5 scorer in Illinois history. From 1999-2003, Cook totaled 1,748 points.

3. Normal Community High School graduate Jenny Schmidt ranks fifth on Illinois State’s career scoring list with 1,558 points from 1995-99.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

