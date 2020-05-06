You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The last time Illinois and Illinois State played in college basketball was 2011 in Cancun with the Illini prevailing, 63-59. The schools last squared off within the state in 2004 in Champaign. Illinois also won that contest, 80-73, in overtime.

2. Lincoln native Brian Cook is the No. 5 scorer in Illinois history. From 1999-2003, Cook totaled 1,748 points.

3. Normal Community High School graduate Jenny Schmidt ranks fifth on Illinois State’s career scoring list with 1,558 points from 1995-99.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News