Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. A St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has not authored a no-hitter since Bud Smith in 2001. Smith was traded to Philadelphia (along with Placido Polanco for Scott Rolen) in 2002 and out of the major leagues by 2003.
2. With 7,125 yards from 1996-99, Wisconsin's Ron Dayne is the all-time NCAA rushing yards leader.
3. Duke's Bobby Hurley has more assists than any player in college basketball history with 1,076 from 1990-93.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
