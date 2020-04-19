Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. A St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has not authored a no-hitter since Bud Smith in 2001. Smith was traded to Philadelphia (along with Placido Polanco for Scott Rolen) in 2002 and out of the major leagues by 2003.

2. With 7,125 yards from 1996-99, Wisconsin's Ron Dayne is the all-time NCAA rushing yards leader.

3. Duke's Bobby Hurley has more assists than any player in college basketball history with 1,076 from 1990-93.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.