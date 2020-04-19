You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today
0 comments
top story

Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

{{featured_button_text}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports: 

1. A St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has not authored a no-hitter since Bud Smith in 2001. Smith was traded to Philadelphia (along with Placido Polanco for Scott Rolen) in 2002 and out of the major leagues by 2003.

2. With 7,125 yards from 1996-99, Wisconsin's Ron Dayne is the all-time NCAA rushing yards leader.

3. Duke's Bobby Hurley has more assists than any player in college basketball history with 1,076 from 1990-93.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News