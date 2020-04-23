Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The last wide receiver to be selected first in the NFL Draft was Keyshawn Johnson, who was the initial name off the board in 1996 when the New York Jets selected him out of Southern California.

2. Heyworth’s Tom Smith still holds the state high school record in the high jump with an effort of 7-5¼ in 1985. Kevin Clements of El Paso is tied for the fourth best performance at 7-3 in 1988.

3. Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians was killed by being hit in the head with a pitch thrown by Carl Mays of the Yankees in 1920. It is the only such death in major league history.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

