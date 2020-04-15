Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Back in the first year of NFL statistics, Ray Flaherty of the New York Giants led the league with just 21 pass receptions in 1932.

2. According to the Illinois High School Association, the Pantagraph area leader for career victories as a softball coach is Al Toliver with 575. Toliver coached at Olympia, Central Catholic and University High.

3. Before Tim Anderson won the American League batting title last season, the last Chicago White Sox player to top the league in average was Frank Thomas, who hit .347 in 1997.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

