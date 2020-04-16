Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. San Diego’s Tony Gwynn won four straight batting title from 1994-97. Gwynn’s worst average over the span was .353.

2. The last Chicago Bear to lead the NFL in receptions for a season? Head back to 1970 when Dick Gordon hauled in 71 passes.

3. The Pantagraph area softball career leader in pitching wins is Dwight’s Ashley Patten, whose 96 victories from 1998-2001 ranks sixth on the all-time state list.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.