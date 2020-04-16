Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. San Diego’s Tony Gwynn won four straight batting title from 1994-97. Gwynn’s worst average over the span was .353.
2. The last Chicago Bear to lead the NFL in receptions for a season? Head back to 1970 when Dick Gordon hauled in 71 passes.
3. The Pantagraph area softball career leader in pitching wins is Dwight’s Ashley Patten, whose 96 victories from 1998-2001 ranks sixth on the all-time state list.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
