You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The last Illinois Wesleyan player selected in the NFL Draft was Caesar Douglas. The tackle went in the ninth round to San Francisco in 1975.

2. Deon Thomas is Illinois basketball’s all-time leading scorer with 2,129 points from 1990-94.

3. Kristi Cirone holds the Illinois State women’s basketball record for both points (2,139) and assists (681).

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News