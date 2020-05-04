Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The last Illinois Wesleyan player selected in the NFL Draft was Caesar Douglas. The tackle went in the ninth round to San Francisco in 1975.
2. Deon Thomas is Illinois basketball’s all-time leading scorer with 2,129 points from 1990-94.
3. Kristi Cirone holds the Illinois State women’s basketball record for both points (2,139) and assists (681).
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
