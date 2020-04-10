Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. According to the Illinois High School Association, The Pantagraph area football career rushing leader is Lexington’s T.J. Stinde, who piled up 5,298 yards from 2006-09.
2. The Illinois State baseball record for career hits is held by Tony Simmonds, who had 271 from 1987-91.
3. Brandon Bauer’s 68 touchdown passes from 2016-19 is the best total ever at Illinois Wesleyan.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!