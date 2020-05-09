Surviving Without Sports: 3 facts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Four just might be Illinois State All-America tailback James Robinson’s lucky number. Robinson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, finished his Redbirds career with 4,444 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns.

2. The last driver to take the checkered flag in two straight Indianapolis 500s was Helio Castroneves in 2001-02.

3. Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler is credited with the first “Lambeau Leap.” Butler scored on a lateral after a Reggie White fumble recovery in 1993 and dove into the stands in celebration.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.