Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts as we adjust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The record for shortest field goal in Super Bowl history will never be broken. Baltimore’s Jim Turner and Mike Clark of Dallas connected from 9 yards out before the goal posts were moved to the back of the end zone in 1974.

2. Lexington’s Eric Schuler ranks first in the Pantagraph area and fourth in state history with 234 pass receptions from 2003-06.

3. Illinois State football’s first playoff win was a 56-13 brushing of Colgate on Nov. 27, 1999.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.