Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts as we adjust

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The record for shortest field goal in Super Bowl history will never be broken. Baltimore’s Jim Turner and Mike Clark of Dallas connected from 9 yards out before the goal posts were moved to the back of the end zone in 1974.
2. Lexington’s Eric Schuler ranks first in the Pantagraph area and fourth in state history with 234 pass receptions from 2003-06.
3. Illinois State football’s first playoff win was a 56-13 brushing of Colgate on Nov. 27, 1999.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
