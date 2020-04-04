You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts for today
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts for today

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. After Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the No. 3 scorer in Chicago Bulls history is Bob Love with 12,623 points.

2. Three players have lost a record-high five Super Bowls. All of them came up short four times with the Buffalo Bills. They are Glenn Parker, Cornelius Bennett and Gale Gilbert.

3. Yogi Berra of the powerhouse New York Yankess owns the World Series record for career at-bats with 259. That’s half a regular season’s worth.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News