Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. After Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the No. 3 scorer in Chicago Bulls history is Bob Love with 12,623 points.

2. Three players have lost a record-high five Super Bowls. All of them came up short four times with the Buffalo Bills. They are Glenn Parker, Cornelius Bennett and Gale Gilbert.

3. Yogi Berra of the powerhouse New York Yankess owns the World Series record for career at-bats with 259. That’s half a regular season’s worth.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

