Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts
Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Is Mike Prior the best athlete in Illinois State history? Well, Prior holds the Redbird career records for interceptions (23) in football and batting average in baseball (.388).

2. Kelli Adams of Lexington owns the McLean County Girls Basketball Tournament record for most rebounds in a game with 19 in a 2001 contest.

3. Only two of Illinois State’s top 10 career rebounders played after 1983. Jackie Carmichael ranks third with 942 boards from 2009-13 and Dinma Odiakosa is ninth with 772 from 2006-10.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

