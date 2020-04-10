Surviving Without Sports: 3 random facts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Is Mike Prior the best athlete in Illinois State history? Well, Prior holds the Redbird career records for interceptions (23) in football and batting average in baseball (.388).

2. Kelli Adams of Lexington owns the McLean County Girls Basketball Tournament record for most rebounds in a game with 19 in a 2001 contest.

3. Only two of Illinois State’s top 10 career rebounders played after 1983. Jackie Carmichael ranks third with 942 boards from 2009-13 and Dinma Odiakosa is ninth with 772 from 2006-10.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

