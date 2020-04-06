You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports: 3 reasons why we love sports
SURVIVING WITHOUT SPORTS

Surviving Without Sports: 3 reasons why we love sports

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Illinois State All-American James Robinson holds the Illinois high school record for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. During his career at Rockford Lutheran, Robinson amassed 9.045 yards and 158 touchdowns.

2. Rod Martin of the Oakland Raiders is the only player in Super Bowl history to intercept three passes in one game.

3. Lexington’s Alex Tanney owns the Pantagraph area high school football record for career passing yards with 7,157 from 2003-06.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

