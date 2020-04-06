Surviving Without Sports: 3 reasons why we love sports

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Illinois State All-American James Robinson holds the Illinois high school record for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. During his career at Rockford Lutheran, Robinson amassed 9.045 yards and 158 touchdowns.
2. Rod Martin of the Oakland Raiders is the only player in Super Bowl history to intercept three passes in one game.
3. Lexington’s Alex Tanney owns the Pantagraph area high school football record for career passing yards with 7,157 from 2003-06.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
