Surviving Without Sports for April 1, 2020

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The first baseman who secured the throw of shortstop Alexei Ramirez to complete Mark Buehrle's 2009 perfect game was not, as you might think, Paul Konerko. Josh Fields did the honors.

2. John Elway has thrown the most interceptions in Super Bowl history with eight.

3. Cubs outfielder Rick Monday became a national hero when he rescued an American flag from two men who were trying to set it on fire in the outfield at Dodger Stadium during a game on April 25, 1976. The 25,167 fans gave him a standing ovation and burst out singing “God Bless America.”

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

