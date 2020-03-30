Surviving Without Sports for March 31, 2020

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The University of Illinois basketball career assist leader is Bruce Douglas with 765 from 1983-86.

2. James Augustine grabbed more rebounds than any other player in Illini history with 1,023 from 2003-06.

3. The New York Yankees were the first baseball team to wear numbers on their backs, in the 1920s. They initially wore numbers based on the batting order. Babe Ruth always hit third, so he was number 3.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

