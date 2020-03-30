You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports for March 31, 2020
Surviving Without Sports for March 31, 2020

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The University of Illinois basketball career assist leader is Bruce Douglas with 765 from 1983-86.

2. James Augustine grabbed more rebounds than any other player in Illini history with 1,023 from 2003-06.

3. The New York Yankees were the first baseball team to wear numbers on their backs, in the 1920s. They initially wore numbers based on the batting order. Babe Ruth always hit third, so he was number 3.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

