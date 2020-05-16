You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports for Saturday
Surviving Without Sports for Saturday

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Bob Gibson is the St. Louis Cardinals career leader in wins with 251. The only other hurler to win at least 200 games as a Cardinal is Jesse Haines with 210.

2. Kenneth “Buzz” Shaw is the No. 13 all-time scorer in Illinois State basketball history with 1,396 points from 1957-61. Shaw later became president of Syracuse University.

3. Gordie Howe is the NHL career leader in games played with 1,767. Mark Messier came up just 11 short before retiring at 1,756.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

