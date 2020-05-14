You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Matt Brown is Illinois State’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,591) and passing touchdowns (78).

2. What do Pete Rose, Denny McLain, Lee Smith, Ferguson Jenkins, Ozzie Guillen and Jose Canseco have in common? All have made appearances at the Corn Crib in Normal.

3. With 1,963 career assists, Wayne Gretzky has a lead of more than 700 over second-place Ron Francis with 1,249.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News