Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Matt Brown is Illinois State’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,591) and passing touchdowns (78).
2. What do Pete Rose, Denny McLain, Lee Smith, Ferguson Jenkins, Ozzie Guillen and Jose Canseco have in common? All have made appearances at the Corn Crib in Normal.
3. With 1,963 career assists, Wayne Gretzky has a lead of more than 700 over second-place Ron Francis with 1,249.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!