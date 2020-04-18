Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The Pantagraph area softball record for pitching wins in a season is shared by two Olympia Spartans. Jessie Shay won 32 in 2003 as did Keri Leach in 2008.

2. The San Diego Padres, who played their first game in 1969, have never had a pitcher throw a no-hitter.

3. Former Illinois State assistant football coach Taylor Stubblefield ranks sixth on the NCAA career receptions list with 325 for Purdue from 2001-04.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

