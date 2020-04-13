Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Osiris Eldridge attempted 217 more 3-pointers than any other player in Illinois State history. Eldridge hoisted 758 from 2007-10.
2. Current ISU coach Dan Muller is second on the Redbird all-time 3-pointers attempted listed with 561 from 1994-98.
3. Recently deceased Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline is the youngest player to win an American League batting title. Mr. Tiger hit .340 in 1955 at 20 years of age.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
