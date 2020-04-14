Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The last Chicago Cub to win a batting title was Derrek Lee, who finished at .335 in 2005.

2. Before Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich pulled it off the past two seasons, the last player to win two straight National League batting crowns was Colorado’s Larry Walker in 1998 and ’99.

3. The NFL leader in receptions has had 100 or more every year but one since 1990. Miami’s O.J. McDuffie led the pack in 1998 with 90 catches.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

