Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for today

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The major league record for serving as catcher for no-hitters is four and held by Jason Varitek and Carlos Ruiz.
2. Case Keenum owns the NCAA career record for passing yards with 19,217 from 2007-11.
3. Two of the 10 3,000-point scorers in NCAA history played in the Missouri Valley Conference. Creighton's Doug McDermott is sixth and totaled 3,150 points from 2011-14. Hersey Hawkins of Bradley is 10th and amassed 3,008 points in a career that spanned 1985-88.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
