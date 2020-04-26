Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for your day

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. After just three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Paul DeJong has 74 major league home runs, the most by any former Illinois State player.
2. Illinois State’s record for strikeouts in a season by a pitcher dates back to 1934. James Goff whiffed 126.
3. Don Kessinger played more games at shortstop than anybody in Chicago Cubs history.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
