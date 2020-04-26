You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for your day
0 comments
SURVIVING WITHOUT SPORTS

Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for your day

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. After just three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Paul DeJong has 74 major league home runs, the most by any former Illinois State player.

2. Illinois State’s record for strikeouts in a season by a pitcher dates back to 1934. James Goff whiffed 126.

3. Don Kessinger played more games at shortstop than anybody in Chicago Cubs history.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News