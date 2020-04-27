You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for your Monday
Surviving Without Sports: Three facts for your Monday

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Jessica McDowell of University High owns the fastest 200-meter dash in Pantagraph area girls prep history. McDowell was timed in 24.53 seconds in 2019.

2. Before Javier Baez topped the National League in 2018 with 111 RBIs, the last Chicago Cub to pull off that feat was Sammy Sosa with 160 in 2001.

3. On April 23, 1999, Fernando Tatis of the St. Louis Cardinals became the first (and remains the only) player in major league history to blast two grand slams in the same inning. Remarkably, both shots came off the same pitcher, Chan Ho Park of the Dodgers.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

