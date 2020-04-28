Surviving Without Sports: Three sports facts for your day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Albert Pujols is the fourth player in major league history to reach 2,000 career RBIs. At 2,075, Pujols needs to drive home 223 more to top Hank Aaron’s all-time record of 2,297.

2. The Pantagraph area girls all-time record for the 3,200-meter run dates back to 1984 when Bloomington’s Melissa Straza was clocked in 10:24.64.

3. The last player to pace the American League in RBIs for two straight seasons is Boston’s David Ortiz. Big Papi drove in 137 in 2006 and 148 in 2005.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

