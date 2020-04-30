You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports: Three sports facts
Surviving Without Sports: Three sports facts

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Illinois Wesleyan's rebounding leader over the past 35 seasons is Zach Freeman with 819. Freeman is fourth on the all-time list behind Jack Sikma, Sheldon Thompson and Greg Yess.

2. Illinois had two first round picks in the 2012 NFL Draft. Defensive end Whitney Mercilus was selected by Houston at No. 26. Four picks later, San Francisco tabbed wide receiver A.J. Wilson.

3. University High players have the two highest scoring seasons in girls state soccer history. Ashlee Pistorius registered 74 goals in 2004, and Sarah LaFayette found the net 68 times in 2017.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

