Surviving Without Sports: Three sports facts

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Bloomington’s Emma Schmelzer spun the discus 152 feet, 8 inches in 2005. No Pantagraph area girl has done better before or since.
2. Illinois Wesleyan product and recent Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jack Sikma ranks 31st on the all-time NBA rebounding list with 10,816.
3. University High soccer standout Ashlee Pistorius is the all-time state record holder with 227 goals from 2002-04.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
