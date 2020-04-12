Surviving Without Sports: Today's 3 facts

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The only baseball player in Illinois State history to score 200 career runs is Kevin Tokarski, who crossed the plate 207 times from 2008-12.
2. Who canned the most 3-pointers in an ISU basketball season? That would be Jeff Harris with 93 in 1986-87.
3. The Illinois Wesleyan all-time record for rushing yards belongs to Kurt Swearingen, who covered 2,772 yards in a career that spanned 1975-78.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
