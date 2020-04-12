Surviving Without Sports: Today's 3 facts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The only baseball player in Illinois State history to score 200 career runs is Kevin Tokarski, who crossed the plate 207 times from 2008-12.

2. Who canned the most 3-pointers in an ISU basketball season? That would be Jeff Harris with 93 in 1986-87.

3. The Illinois Wesleyan all-time record for rushing yards belongs to Kurt Swearingen, who covered 2,772 yards in a career that spanned 1975-78.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.