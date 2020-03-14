You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 3/15/20
SURVIVING WITHOUT SPORTS

Surviving Without Sports 3/15/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The 1926 World Series ended when the St. Louis Cardinals threw out a New York Yankee trying to steal second base. That Yankee was Babe Ruth.

2. The goalkeeper for four Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup winning teams of the 1960s was Gump Worsley. Not Forrest Gump. Gump Worsley.

3. NBA star Dwyane Wade strongly considered attending Illinois State before choosing to play at Marquette.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

