Surviving Without Sports 03/21/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

1. The first boys McLean County Basketball Tournament was held in 1911 and won by Lexington. The first girls tournament was contested in 1981 and won by Saybrook-Arrowsmith.

2. North Dakota State has won eight of the past nine FCS national championships with James Madison snapping that string in 2016. The last team other than the Bison or Dukes to raise the trophy was Eastern Washington in 2010.

3. Between Harv Schmidt and Lou Henson, Gene Bartow was University of Illinois basketball coach for just one season. The Illini were 8-18 in 1974-75 before Bartow left for UCLA to replace John Wooden.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.