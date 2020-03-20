You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 03/21/20
Surviving Without Sports 03/21/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The first boys McLean County Basketball Tournament was held in 1911 and won by Lexington. The first girls tournament was contested in 1981 and won by Saybrook-Arrowsmith.

2. North Dakota State has won eight of the past nine FCS national championships with James Madison snapping that string in 2016. The last team other than the Bison or Dukes to raise the trophy was Eastern Washington in 2010.

3. Between Harv Schmidt and Lou Henson, Gene Bartow was University of Illinois basketball coach for just one season. The Illini were 8-18 in 1974-75 before Bartow left for UCLA to replace John Wooden.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt 

