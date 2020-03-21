You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 03/22/20
Surviving Without Sports 03/22/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The Pantagraph area had two state football champions in 1996, when Chenoa won in 1A and LeRoy was victorious in 2A.

2. The last Chicago White Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter was the somewhat forgettable Philip Humber, who twirled a perfect game against Seattle on April 21, 2012. Humbert finished that season with a 6.44 ERA and was out of the majors two years later.

3. James Rinne, who played from 1996-98, holds the Illinois Wesleyan career batting average record at .446. No other Titan with a minimum of 200 at-bats has finished at .400 or above.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

