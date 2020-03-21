Surviving Without Sports 03/22/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The Pantagraph area had two state football champions in 1996, when Chenoa won in 1A and LeRoy was victorious in 2A.

2. The last Chicago White Sox pitcher to throw a no-hitter was the somewhat forgettable Philip Humber, who twirled a perfect game against Seattle on April 21, 2012. Humbert finished that season with a 6.44 ERA and was out of the majors two years later.

3. James Rinne, who played from 1996-98, holds the Illinois Wesleyan career batting average record at .446. No other Titan with a minimum of 200 at-bats has finished at .400 or above.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

