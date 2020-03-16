Surviving Without Sports 03/17/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Edroy Yancey holds the Illinois State record for longest interception return. He brought back an interception 98 yards for a touchdown in 1982 and duplicated the feat in 1983.
2. Only two Illinois Wesleyan basketball players have reached the 2,000 career point milestone: Jack Sikma (2,272) and Blaise Bugajski (2,062).
3. The University of Illinois career leader in passing yardage isn’t Tony Eason or Jeff George. It’s Jack Trudeau with 8,725 yards from 1981-85.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt