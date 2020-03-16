You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports 03/17/20
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports 03/17/20

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Edroy Yancey holds the Illinois State record for longest interception return. He brought back an interception 98 yards for a touchdown in 1982 and duplicated the feat in 1983.

2. Only two Illinois Wesleyan basketball players have reached the 2,000 career point milestone: Jack Sikma (2,272) and Blaise Bugajski (2,062).

3. The University of Illinois career leader in passing yardage isn’t Tony Eason or Jeff George. It’s Jack Trudeau with 8,725 yards from 1981-85.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News