You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports 03/19/20
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports 03/19/20

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports: 

1. Push ‘em back, push ‘em back. The Illinois State football team held St. Xavier to minus 55 yards rushing in a 2004 game.

2. The all-time scoring leader in Illinois boys high school history is Charles Vaughn of Tamms with 3,358 points from 1954-58.

3. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Hoyt Wilhelm hit a home run in his first career at-bat. He did not hit another over 21 seasons and 493 plate appearances.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
13
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News