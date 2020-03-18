Surviving Without Sports 03/19/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Push ‘em back, push ‘em back. The Illinois State football team held St. Xavier to minus 55 yards rushing in a 2004 game.
2. The all-time scoring leader in Illinois boys high school history is Charles Vaughn of Tamms with 3,358 points from 1954-58.
3. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Hoyt Wilhelm hit a home run in his first career at-bat. He did not hit another over 21 seasons and 493 plate appearances.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt