Surviving Without Sports 03/25/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Illinois State’s all-time leading rebounder is Ron deVries, who snared 1,033 boards from 1971-74.
2. Ryan Roberts of Tri-Valley holds the Illinois high school single-game rebounding record with an eye-popping 55 in a 1980 game against Urbana Uni High.
3. The NBA’s career rebounding leaders are Wilt Chamberlain with 23,924 and Bill Russell with 21,620. No other player in league history even has 17,500 career boards.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
