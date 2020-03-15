You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 3/16/20
Surviving Without Sports 3/16/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Illinois’ first high school football champion came from the Pantagraph area. The playoffs began in 1974, and Flanagan was the Class 1A state champion, defeating Concord Triopia at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium.

2. The lowest batting average to ever win a major league batting title was the .301 mark of Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski in 1968.

3. The last professional football champions crowned before the start of the Super Bowl era were Green Bay of the NFL and Buffalo of the AFL in 1965.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

