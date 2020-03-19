You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 03/20/20
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The only NFL quarterback whose career ended before 1980 who ranks in the top 20 of all-time passing yards is Fran Tarkenton, who is 12th with 47,003 yards

2. The top NBA career scorer with less than 1,000 games played is Jerry West. The Lakers’ guard ranks 22nd all-time with 25,192 points in 932 games.

3. Each major league baseball has 108 stitches.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt 

