Surviving Without Sports 03/18/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

1. After Flanagan won Class 1A in 1974, the Pantagraph’s second state football champion was Central Catholic, which took the top 2A trophy in 1982.

2. In 1963, noted baseball eccentric Jimmy Piersall ran the bases in the correct order but did his running backward when he hit his 100th career home run.

3. Up to third in NBA career scoring, LeBron James with 34,087 points needs to pass Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the all-time points leader.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.