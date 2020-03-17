You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 03/18/20
Surviving Without Sports 03/18/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. After Flanagan won Class 1A in 1974, the Pantagraph’s second state football champion was Central Catholic, which took the top 2A trophy in 1982.

2. In 1963, noted baseball eccentric Jimmy Piersall ran the bases in the correct order but did his running backward when he hit his 100th career home run.

3. Up to third in NBA career scoring, LeBron James with 34,087 points needs to pass Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the all-time points leader.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

