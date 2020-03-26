Surviving Without Sports 03/27/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The first Illinois State football player to be selected in the NFL Draft was Dennis Nelson. The lineman was selected by Baltimore in the third round in 1969.

2. The top four scoring leaders in Illinois State basketball history all wrapped up their careers in 1980 or before. The top Redbird scorer who played after 1980 is Osiris Eldridge, who totaled 1,838 points from 2007-10.

3. Which University of Illinois basketball player played in the most NCAA Tournament games? Dee Brown, James Augustine and Roger Powell all suited up for 13, but the leader is Luther Head with 14.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

