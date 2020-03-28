Surviving Without Sports 03/29/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The Illinois State basketball career assist leader is Jamar Smiley with 740 from 1994-98.
2. The Redbird with the most assists in a single game is Mike Bonczyk, who dished out 23 against Northern Illinois on Jan. 25, 1975.
3. A “can of corn” in baseball is an easy fly ball. The term comes from when old-time grocers used their aprons to catch cans knocked from a high shelf.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
