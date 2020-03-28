You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports 03/29/20
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports 03/29/20

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The Illinois State basketball career assist leader is Jamar Smiley with 740 from 1994-98.

2. The Redbird with the most assists in a single game is Mike Bonczyk, who dished out 23 against Northern Illinois on Jan. 25, 1975.

3. A “can of corn” in baseball is an easy fly ball. The term comes from when old-time grocers used their aprons to catch cans knocked from a high shelf.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News