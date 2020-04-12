You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports
Surviving Without Sports

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The Illinois high school football coaching wins leader is Ken Leonard with 387. Leonard has been at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin since 1984, but he started his head coaching career in the Pantagraph area at Gridley from 1980-83.

2. Ryan Duncheon belted 58 home runs from 1997-2000. That’s the Illinois State baseball career standard.

3. John Fox grabbed 35 rebounds for McLean-Waynesville in 1963. Nobody has snared more in McLean County Tournament history.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

