Surviving Without Sports

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The Illinois high school football coaching wins leader is Ken Leonard with 387. Leonard has been at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin since 1984, but he started his head coaching career in the Pantagraph area at Gridley from 1980-83.
2. Ryan Duncheon belted 58 home runs from 1997-2000. That’s the Illinois State baseball career standard.
3. John Fox grabbed 35 rebounds for McLean-Waynesville in 1963. Nobody has snared more in McLean County Tournament history.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!