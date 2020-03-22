Surviving Without Sports 03/23/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made 15,837 baskets during his NBA career. One was a 3-pointer in 18 tries from beyond the arc.
2. According to the Illinois High School Association, the leading boys basketball scorer who played his entire prep career at a Pantagraph area school is Tremont’s Will Watson, who recorded 2,293 points from 1960-64.
3. Former Illinois State assistant football coaches are now head coaches at Virginia Tech (Justin Fuente), Wisconsin (Paul Chryst) and Temple (Rod Carey).
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt