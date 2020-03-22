You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 03/23/20
Surviving Without Sports 03/23/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made 15,837 baskets during his NBA career. One was a 3-pointer in 18 tries from beyond the arc.

2. According to the Illinois High School Association, the leading boys basketball scorer who played his entire prep career at a Pantagraph area school is Tremont’s Will Watson, who recorded 2,293 points from 1960-64.

3. Former Illinois State assistant football coaches are now head coaches at Virginia Tech (Justin Fuente), Wisconsin (Paul Chryst) and Temple (Rod Carey).

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

