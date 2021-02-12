Australian Open: No-look shot in Serena's win; COVID fan ban

A year ago, Williams dropped just three games against Potapova in the first round. But then the American was surprised in the third round, her earliest exit in Australia in 14 years.

This time at that stage, Williams — who has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in Australia — fell behind in the opening set, which Potapova served for at 5-3. But the 2016 Wimbledon junior champion double-faulted five times in that game, including twice on set point.

Williams then trailed 5-3 in the tiebreaker. But she took the next four points, the last on a 21-stroke exchange that ended with Potapova putting a forehand into the net.

"I don't have much experience on those stages. For me, it was an absolutely mental thing. I was over-thinking. I was over-playing. Over-hitting," said Potapova, who was visited by a trainer in the second set for what she described as pain between her ribs that made it hard to breathe.

"Respect to Serena. She came back. She just didn't let it go," the 101st-ranked Potapova said. "She kept fighting for each point, for each ball."

Never more so than shortly after Potapova edged ahead again by breaking to begin the second set.