Big week of Australian Open tuneup tournaments set to start

There is one other WTA tournament scheduled only for those players who were in hard lockdown.

As well, the ATP Cup team event begins Tuesday and there are two other ATP men's tournaments scheduled in Melbourne ahead of the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year was delayed by three weeks to allow for the 14-day quarantine and a week of warm-up tournaments.

Some of the big stars got their season started unofficially on Friday in an exhibition tournament at Adelaide's Memorial Drive, where Serena Williams beat Osaka, Rafael Nadal defeated U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and second-ranked Simona Halep beat No. 1 Ash Barty.

Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley said Saturday the Australian Open will be fair for all players despite differing preparations.

Tiley said the players who were in hard lockdown had been given priority with their schedules and access to training facilities. He said with all players having at least nine days between quarantine and the start of the Open, the tournament would be as fair as it could be.