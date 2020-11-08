Metronome Medvedev counters Zverev to win 1st Paris Masters

"After the first set I didn't know actually what to do, because I had zero break points," Medvedev said. "I didn't feel good returning his serve."

Medvedev's machine-like accuracy from the baseline induced a loose shot from Zverev in the ninth game of the second set when he hit long from the back of the court. Medvedev's pinpoint returning is among the best on the ATP Tour, and affected Zverev's confidence as he won only 57% of points on first serve compared to 75% for Medvedev.

Medvedev clinched the second set with his 13th ace, then took control when Zverev padded a weak forehand into the net and was broken to love. After Zverev missed four break-point chances in the next game, he was punished when Medvedev broke for a 3-0 lead.

"At the end of the second set I was tired. I was dead. The third set was always going to be very difficult for me," Zverev said. "Once you get a little bit tired against him, he wears you down. He wears you down even more. He makes you run, he makes you move."

Medvedev clinched the victory on his second match point when Zverev double-faulted for the third time in the match.

They could meet again at the season-ending ATP Finals in London from Nov. 15-22.