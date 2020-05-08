Nadal: Djokovic will need vaccine if required by the tour

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

MADRID — Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to keep playing if the governing bodies of tennis make coronavirus shots obligatory once they become available.

Nadal told the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia this week that Djokovic and all players will have to follow the rules when tennis eventually returns to action.

Nadal said no one can be forced to take the vaccine and everyone should be free to make their choices, but all players will have to comply if tennis officials require "vaccination to travel" and to "protect" everyone on the tour.

"Then Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to keep playing tennis at the top level," Nadal said. "The same for me. Everyone will have to follow the rules, just like now we have to stay at home."

Djokovic recently said he was against taking a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it became mandatory to travel. He later said he was open to changing his mind.

"If the ATP or the International Tennis Federation obligates us to take the vaccine to play tennis, then we will have to do it," Nadal said.

The Spaniard compared it to the restrictions players already have on medicines because of doping controls.