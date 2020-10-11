Perfect in Paris, Nadal overwhelms Djokovic to tie Federer with 20 majors

No, that is not a typo.

The 34-year-old left-hander from Spain has won his favorite event four straight times, following previous streaks of four from 2005-08, then five from 2010-14. Those go alongside four triumphs at the U.S. Open, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.

Nadal made clear that while he never has been consumed with the idea of catching Federer, he can appreciate the accomplishment's significance.

"I would love to finish my career being the player with more Grand Slams. No doubt about that, no? But on the other hand, I say, 'OK, I have to do (it) my way. ... I'm not going to be thinking all the time, 'Novak (has) this one, Roger is winning the other one.' You can't be always unhappy because your neighbors have a bigger house than you or a bigger boat or have a better phone," Nadal said.

"In terms of these records, of course I care. I am a big fan of the history of sport, in general. I respect, a lot, that," he continued. "For me, (it) means a lot to share this number with Roger, no?"

Federer, 39, sat out the U.S. Open and French Open after two knee operations. He posted a congratulatory message on Instagram on Sunday.